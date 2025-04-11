Left Menu

Tensions Rise at Congress Rally: Youth Mobilization Sparks Clash

In Patna, Congress rallied against Bihar's unemployment issues but faced police resistance. The march aimed to mobilize youth and highlight job shortages. Police detained leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar using batons and water cannons. The demonstration is seen as Congress' effort to gain momentum before upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:46 IST
Tensions Rise at Congress Rally: Youth Mobilization Sparks Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Patna, police employed batons and water cannons to halt Congress workers during a protest march aimed at confronting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on pressing unemployment issues. The protest, organized to mark the end of the 'Palayan roko, naukri do' pada-yatra, encountered heavy police resistance.

Key Congress figures, including Kanhaiya Kumar, found themselves detained as the rally sought to engage the state's youth on the pervasive problem of joblessness. The march commenced at the Sadaqat Ashram, intending to break through erected barricades at the Raja Pul crossing, but the police swiftly intervened, disrupting their advance.

Amid heightened political tensions, Sachin Pilot criticized the ruling NDA, calling it a 'smoky double engine,' while assuring that filling government vacancies would be a priority under a potential Mahagathbandhan-led administration. As assembly elections loom, these demonstrations reflect the Congress' bid to strengthen its foothold in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025