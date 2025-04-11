Tensions Rise at Congress Rally: Youth Mobilization Sparks Clash
In Patna, Congress rallied against Bihar's unemployment issues but faced police resistance. The march aimed to mobilize youth and highlight job shortages. Police detained leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar using batons and water cannons. The demonstration is seen as Congress' effort to gain momentum before upcoming assembly polls.
In a dramatic turn of events in Patna, police employed batons and water cannons to halt Congress workers during a protest march aimed at confronting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on pressing unemployment issues. The protest, organized to mark the end of the 'Palayan roko, naukri do' pada-yatra, encountered heavy police resistance.
Key Congress figures, including Kanhaiya Kumar, found themselves detained as the rally sought to engage the state's youth on the pervasive problem of joblessness. The march commenced at the Sadaqat Ashram, intending to break through erected barricades at the Raja Pul crossing, but the police swiftly intervened, disrupting their advance.
Amid heightened political tensions, Sachin Pilot criticized the ruling NDA, calling it a 'smoky double engine,' while assuring that filling government vacancies would be a priority under a potential Mahagathbandhan-led administration. As assembly elections loom, these demonstrations reflect the Congress' bid to strengthen its foothold in Bihar.
