Tension in Kashmir: PDP Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act Quelled by Police

Police halted a PDP protest in Kashmir against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, blocking demonstrators at their party office. Led by Khurshid Alam, protestors aimed to voice their rejection of the bill, criticized the National Conference's silence, and condemned BJP's approach toward Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:16 IST
Tension in Kashmir: PDP Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act Quelled by Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kashmir, police on Friday halted a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demonstration protesting the recent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Authorities barricaded the party's office, effectively confining protestors, preventing their planned march into the city.

Led by PDP General Secretary Khurshid Alam, the demonstrators assembled near the Sher-e-Kashmir Park, voicing disdain for the act. Despite their attempts, police successfully restricted them within the premises, pasting messages like 'We reject the Waqf Bill' and 'NC's silence is criminal'.

Subsequently, the protestors dispersed peacefully. Alam expressed disappointment over police actions, highlighting societal disapproval of a bill passed without public consensus, and criticized the National Conference for its inaction. He censured the BJP's treatment of Muslims and accused NC of deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

