Odisha CM Vows Strict Action in Army Officer Torture Case

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has vowed to take stringent action against those involved in the alleged torture of an army officer and the sexual assault of his fiancée at a police station in the state capital.

While on a tour of his home district Keonjhar, Majhi stated that the government had already ordered a Crime Branch inquiry into the incident, suspended the accused police personnel, and registered a case against them. In his capacity as the head of the home department, the CM emphasized that his government would not hesitate to act against the culprits.

Majhi assured that all necessary steps are being taken in the case, and the government is fully aware of the situation. His statement followed just hours after Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik called for a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into the incident.

