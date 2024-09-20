Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Over Fraudulent Legal Representation Claims

The Supreme Court of India has mandated a CBI investigation into a contentious case where the petitioner, Bhagwan Singh, denied ever filing an appeal and claimed he had not engaged any lawyers for legal representation.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma highlighted the misuse of the legal process by unscrupulous parties and their advocates. They noted that such activities degrade the integrity of the justice system.

The CBI has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within two months. The court underscored the essential role of ethical conduct among legal professionals to maintain public trust in the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)