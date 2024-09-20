Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Over Fraudulent Legal Representation Claims
The Supreme Court of India has ordered a CBI investigation into a case where the petitioner, Bhagwan Singh, denied filing an appeal and claimed he had not hired any lawyers for the case. The court expressed serious concern over the misuse of the legal system and the involvement of advocates in unethical practices.
A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma highlighted the misuse of the legal process by unscrupulous parties and their advocates. They noted that such activities degrade the integrity of the justice system.
The CBI has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report within two months. The court underscored the essential role of ethical conduct among legal professionals to maintain public trust in the judiciary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
