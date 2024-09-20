Israeli Military Conducts Targeted Strike in Beirut's Southern Suburbs

The Israeli military carried out a 'targeted strike' in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, hitting the Lebanese capital, according to two security sources.

Hezbollah's al-Manar TV reported the attack. The Israeli military, or IDF, confirmed the strike but did not provide further information. They assured that there were no changes in the Home Front Command defensive guidelines.

Reuters live feed showed a thick cloud of smoke rising over the city following a loud blast, reported by local residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)