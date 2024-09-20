U.S. Cautions Americans Amid Israel-Beirut Strikes
White House national security spokesman John Kirby stated he was not aware of any advance notice from Israel to the U.S. regarding the strikes in Beirut. He urged Americans to avoid travel to Lebanon or leave if already there. The Biden administration seeks to prevent regional escalation.
20-09-2024
- United States
White House national security spokesman John Kirby has announced that he was not informed of any advance notice from Israel concerning its strikes on Beirut on Friday. Kirby advised Americans to avoid traveling to Lebanon or to evacuate if they are already there.
Addressing reporters, Kirby expressed the inability to comment on the recent strikes. However, he emphasized that the Biden administration is focused on preventing an escalation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
