Supreme Court Clarifies Advocates-On-Record Appearance Protocols

The Supreme Court has mandated that only authorised advocates-on-record can mark appearances of lawyers in the court. This directive follows a December 2022 notice which specifies that advocates-on-record should update the appearance list through official channels. The ruling came amidst a CBI inquiry into a disputed legal representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court clarified its protocols on Friday, directing that only authorised advocates-on-record are permitted to mark the appearances of lawyers in court.

Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma referenced a December 2022 notice that mandates updates to the appearance list through the official website or mobile app.

This directive arose during a CBI inquiry into a case where a petitioner denied hiring the lawyers who filed an appeal on his behalf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

