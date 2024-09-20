Supreme Court Clarifies Advocates-On-Record Appearance Protocols

The Supreme Court clarified its protocols on Friday, directing that only authorised advocates-on-record are permitted to mark the appearances of lawyers in court.

Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma referenced a December 2022 notice that mandates updates to the appearance list through the official website or mobile app.

This directive arose during a CBI inquiry into a case where a petitioner denied hiring the lawyers who filed an appeal on his behalf.

(With inputs from agencies.)