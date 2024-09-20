Jharkhand High Court Reserves Order on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday reserved its order on a public interest litigation concerning illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the state.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai reviewed the plea filed by Danish Daniel.

Daniel's petition claimed that the influx of Bangladeshi refugees into the Santhal Parganas districts was causing significant disruptions.

After arguments from the Union government, state government, and the petitioner, the bench reserved its decision.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta brought up a proposed high-level fact-finding committee, which would include the Union home secretary and the state's chief secretary, to address the issue and report back.

However, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing the state government, alleged that the PIL was strategically timed for political gain ahead of the assembly elections.

The central government had earlier confirmed illegal immigrants were in Pakur and Sahibganj. The high court previously criticized local authorities for providing false information on the matter.

Daniel's petition asserted that Bangladeshi refugees were entering through Santhal Parganas' porous borders, establishing madrasas and settlements, and affecting local tribal populations.

