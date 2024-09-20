Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Reserves Order on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

The Jharkhand High Court reserved its order on a PIL regarding the presence of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Filed by Danish Daniel, the plea claimed refugees were disturbing local lives in Santhal Parganas. A high-level committee will investigate, and political motives were alleged in the timing of the PIL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:17 IST
Jharkhand High Court Reserves Order on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday reserved its order on a public interest litigation concerning illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in the state.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai reviewed the plea filed by Danish Daniel.

Daniel's petition claimed that the influx of Bangladeshi refugees into the Santhal Parganas districts was causing significant disruptions.

After arguments from the Union government, state government, and the petitioner, the bench reserved its decision.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta brought up a proposed high-level fact-finding committee, which would include the Union home secretary and the state's chief secretary, to address the issue and report back.

However, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing the state government, alleged that the PIL was strategically timed for political gain ahead of the assembly elections.

The central government had earlier confirmed illegal immigrants were in Pakur and Sahibganj. The high court previously criticized local authorities for providing false information on the matter.

Daniel's petition asserted that Bangladeshi refugees were entering through Santhal Parganas' porous borders, establishing madrasas and settlements, and affecting local tribal populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024