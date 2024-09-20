Left Menu

Grocery Shop Owner Arrested for Illegally Storing Firecrackers in Delhi

A grocery shop owner, Jatin Aggarwal, has been arrested for illegally storing 995 kg of firecrackers in his shop in Delhi. The Delhi government has banned the production, sale, and use of firecrackers to combat air pollution. Police conducted a raid following a tip-off and seized the fireworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:25 IST
Grocery Shop Owner Arrested for Illegally Storing Firecrackers in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A grocery shop owner has been taken into custody for the illegal storage of nearly a ton of firecrackers, police revealed on Friday.

Authorities recovered 47 different types of fireworks from the shop run by Jatin Aggarwal, aged 22. This follows the Delhi government's recent prohibition on the production, sale, and use of firecrackers to tackle air pollution during the approaching winter season, with the ban in place until January 1, 2025.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan disclosed that secret information had led to the discovery of the large stash of fireworks in Than Singh Nagar, Anand Parbat. When questioned, Aggarwal admitted he lacked a valid license and had sourced the fireworks from Pataudi, Haryana, a week prior with the intention of selling them during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024