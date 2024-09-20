Grocery Shop Owner Arrested for Illegally Storing Firecrackers in Delhi

A grocery shop owner has been taken into custody for the illegal storage of nearly a ton of firecrackers, police revealed on Friday.

Authorities recovered 47 different types of fireworks from the shop run by Jatin Aggarwal, aged 22. This follows the Delhi government's recent prohibition on the production, sale, and use of firecrackers to tackle air pollution during the approaching winter season, with the ban in place until January 1, 2025.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan disclosed that secret information had led to the discovery of the large stash of fireworks in Than Singh Nagar, Anand Parbat. When questioned, Aggarwal admitted he lacked a valid license and had sourced the fireworks from Pataudi, Haryana, a week prior with the intention of selling them during the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)