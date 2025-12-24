Bangladesh Commits to Support Family of Lynched Worker Amid National Unrest

In response to the lynching of Hindu worker Dipu Das, accused under blasphemy charges, Bangladesh's interim government has vowed to support his grieving family financially and legally, marking a significant step towards accountability.

Education adviser C R Abrar relayed the state's condolences and commitments, following talks with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. This high-profile case aligns with ongoing national unrest, as protests erupt across Bangladesh.

The incident occurs amid heightened tensions, including the recent demise of Inqilab Mancha leader Sharif Osman Hadi. His death has further fueled dissent and retaliatory violence against major media and cultural institutions.