Venezuela's Presidential Hopeful Seeks Diplomatic Refuge Amidst Political Turmoil

Venezuela's former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez is seeking diplomatic refuge in Spain after being warned of imminent arrest by President Nicolas Maduro's security forces. Gonzalez, regarded by the opposition as the legitimate winner of the contested election, reached out to Reuters from Madrid, revealing he faced imprisonment and potential torture had he remained in Venezuela.

The 75-year-old ex-diplomat, who fled after securing assurances for his family's safety, aims to rally global leaders behind his quest to assume the presidency. A Venezuelan court has issued an arrest warrant for Gonzalez, accusing him of conspiracy, following Maduro's allegations of a coup attempt by the opposition.

Gonzalez disclosed he had initial refuge at the Dutch embassy before moving to the Spanish ambassador's residence in Venezuela, where he ultimately decided to seek asylum in Spain. This week, a sanctioned letter recognizing Maduro's victory surfaced, which Gonzalez asserts was signed under duress, emphasizing his efforts to safeguard his family and property.

