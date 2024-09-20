Mohamed Al Fayed Accused of Sexual Abuse During Harrods Tenure

Lawyers representing dozens of alleged victims of Mohamed Al Fayed confirmed on Friday that their clients describe him as a "monster" who raped and sexually abused young women throughout his 25-year tenure at Harrods.

The legal team spoke at a televised news conference following the BBC documentary "Al-Fayed: Predator At Harrods." They highlighted that 37 accusers have come forward, with more potentially joining from other organizations where Al Fayed was involved.

The documentary accused Al Fayed, who died last year, of various abusive acts, drawing comparisons to notorious figures like Jimmy Savile and Jeffrey Epstein. Accusers recounted harrowing experiences, legal implications, and questioned Harrods' accountability during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)