Left Menu

Mohamed Al Fayed Accused of Sexual Abuse During Harrods Tenure

Lawyers in Britain, representing dozens of alleged victims of the late Mohamed Al Fayed, reveal harrowing details of abuse that spanned his 25-year leadership at Harrods. A BBC documentary and news conference unveil accounts of rape and manipulation, drawing parallels to other high-profile abuse cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:37 IST
Mohamed Al Fayed Accused of Sexual Abuse During Harrods Tenure
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lawyers representing dozens of alleged victims of Mohamed Al Fayed confirmed on Friday that their clients describe him as a "monster" who raped and sexually abused young women throughout his 25-year tenure at Harrods.

The legal team spoke at a televised news conference following the BBC documentary "Al-Fayed: Predator At Harrods." They highlighted that 37 accusers have come forward, with more potentially joining from other organizations where Al Fayed was involved.

The documentary accused Al Fayed, who died last year, of various abusive acts, drawing comparisons to notorious figures like Jimmy Savile and Jeffrey Epstein. Accusers recounted harrowing experiences, legal implications, and questioned Harrods' accountability during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024