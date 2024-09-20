Left Menu

Limpopo Bilharzia Outbreak Spreads in Greater Tzaneen, Authorities Ramp Up Efforts

The bilharzia outbreak has significantly impacted the communities of Nkowankowa, Khujwana, and Dan villages, prompting swift government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:05 IST
Limpopo Bilharzia Outbreak Spreads in Greater Tzaneen, Authorities Ramp Up Efforts
Minister Ntshavheni urged the public to prevent children from swimming in contaminated water and to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a media briefing on Friday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni addressed the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting held earlier in the week, focusing on the waterborne parasitic disease bilharzia, which has emerged in various locations within the Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality in Limpopo's Mopani District. The bilharzia outbreak has significantly impacted the communities of Nkowankowa, Khujwana, and Dan villages, prompting swift government intervention. The disease, which is transmitted through contact with contaminated water, has raised alarms, especially after over 150 learners from Malwandla Primary  School were diagnosed earlier this month. They are currently receiving treatment with anti-parasitic medication.

The Limpopo provincial government has responded by establishing a provincial testing center to address the outbreak, with health authorities working to monitor and improve water quality in the affected areas. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to managing bilharzia, which presents symptoms such as abdominal pain, fever, bloody diarrhea, blood in urine, and fatigue.

Minister Ntshavheni urged the public to prevent children from swimming in contaminated water and to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear. In addition to the bilharzia outbreak, the Cabinet discussed other pressing public health concerns. Foot-and-mouth disease has also emerged in the Eastern Cape's Kouga and Koukamma municipalities within the Sarah Baartman District. A restriction on the movement of livestock in the region has been enforced, and Cabinet reminded citizens that transporting livestock requires a transport permit from local state veterinary offices. This measure is critical in curbing the spread of the highly contagious disease among animals.

Meanwhile, Minister Ntshavheni also highlighted the need for continued vigilance against Mpox (formerly monkeypox). Since the outbreak, 25 cases have been reported in South Africa, prompting health authorities to emphasize the importance of non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as regular hand washing with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitizers. These measures are essential in preventing the further spread of Mpox, which, though less transmissible than bilharzia, poses significant risks, particularly in densely populated areas. The government’s coordinated response across multiple health challenges underlines the need for community awareness, early medical intervention, and adherence to preventive measures as essential tools in controlling the spread of these diseases.

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024