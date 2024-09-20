Limpopo Bilharzia Outbreak Spreads in Greater Tzaneen, Authorities Ramp Up Efforts

In a media briefing on Friday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni addressed the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting held earlier in the week, focusing on the waterborne parasitic disease bilharzia, which has emerged in various locations within the Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality in Limpopo's Mopani District. The bilharzia outbreak has significantly impacted the communities of Nkowankowa, Khujwana, and Dan villages, prompting swift government intervention. The disease, which is transmitted through contact with contaminated water, has raised alarms, especially after over 150 learners from Malwandla Primary School were diagnosed earlier this month. They are currently receiving treatment with anti-parasitic medication.

The Limpopo provincial government has responded by establishing a provincial testing center to address the outbreak, with health authorities working to monitor and improve water quality in the affected areas. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to managing bilharzia, which presents symptoms such as abdominal pain, fever, bloody diarrhea, blood in urine, and fatigue.

Minister Ntshavheni urged the public to prevent children from swimming in contaminated water and to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear. In addition to the bilharzia outbreak, the Cabinet discussed other pressing public health concerns. Foot-and-mouth disease has also emerged in the Eastern Cape's Kouga and Koukamma municipalities within the Sarah Baartman District. A restriction on the movement of livestock in the region has been enforced, and Cabinet reminded citizens that transporting livestock requires a transport permit from local state veterinary offices. This measure is critical in curbing the spread of the highly contagious disease among animals.

Meanwhile, Minister Ntshavheni also highlighted the need for continued vigilance against Mpox (formerly monkeypox). Since the outbreak, 25 cases have been reported in South Africa, prompting health authorities to emphasize the importance of non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as regular hand washing with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitizers. These measures are essential in preventing the further spread of Mpox, which, though less transmissible than bilharzia, poses significant risks, particularly in densely populated areas. The government’s coordinated response across multiple health challenges underlines the need for community awareness, early medical intervention, and adherence to preventive measures as essential tools in controlling the spread of these diseases.