Left Menu

ED Makes 10th Arrest in Bihar Sand Mining Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made its 10th arrest in a money laundering case related to illegal sand mining in Bihar. Punj Kumar Singh, a former director of Broadson Commodities Pvt. Ltd., was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The agency alleges Singh's involvement resulted in significant revenue losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:07 IST
ED Makes 10th Arrest in Bihar Sand Mining Money Laundering Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate announced on Friday that it has made its 10th arrest in connection with a money laundering case involving illegal sand mining in Bihar.

Punj Kumar Singh, a former director and syndicate member of Broadson Commodities Pvt. Ltd., was apprehended on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said in a statement.

The agency accused Singh of generating enormous proceeds of crime through illegal sand sales and deeper financial maneuvers to launder the money. According to the ED, Singh had been evading summonses for questioning ever since raids were conducted at his premises in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024