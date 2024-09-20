ED Makes 10th Arrest in Bihar Sand Mining Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate announced on Friday that it has made its 10th arrest in connection with a money laundering case involving illegal sand mining in Bihar.

Punj Kumar Singh, a former director and syndicate member of Broadson Commodities Pvt. Ltd., was apprehended on Thursday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said in a statement.

The agency accused Singh of generating enormous proceeds of crime through illegal sand sales and deeper financial maneuvers to launder the money. According to the ED, Singh had been evading summonses for questioning ever since raids were conducted at his premises in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)