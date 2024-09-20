Left Menu

Kerala CM Orders Suspension Over Incorrect RTI Response

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has suspended an Information Officer for providing an incorrect RTI response regarding the Thrissur Pooram disruption. The move follows strong criticism from the opposition and CPI. The RTI response stated no investigation was conducted, raising suspicions of sabotage and calls for a judicial probe.

Updated: 20-09-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:14 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered the suspension of an Information Officer at the Police Headquarters for providing an incorrect response to an RTI application concerning the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram on Friday.

The decision came amid intense criticism from the opposition Congress and CPI, a significant ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), regarding the police department's response that no investigation had been conducted into the Pooram festival disruption. The opposition alleged the RTI response suggested possible sabotage in the investigation and demanded a judicial probe.

Addressing the media, KPCC president K Sudhakaran claimed RTI information confirmed no ongoing investigation. Sudhakaran accused the CPI(M) of conspiring with RSS to ensure BJP's success in the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, raising further suspicions about the integrity of the disrupted festival investigation.

