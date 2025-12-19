Left Menu

Court Orders Congress to Take Down Deep Fake Video

An Ahmedabad court directed the Congress and its leaders to remove a deep fake video depicting Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani from social media. The video, considered defamatory against Adani Enterprises, must be removed within days. Non-compliance will result in an order for platforms X Corp and Google to intervene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-12-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Ahmedabad court in Gujarat has instructed the Congress and four of its leaders to eliminate a deep fake video portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani from social media platforms.

The directive is a result of a civil defamation lawsuit filed by Adani Enterprises Limited, which claims the video defames the company and its leaders. The court ordered the removal of the video from all platforms within 48 hours, with additional instructions for X Corp and Google to take down the video if compliance fails within 72 hours.

The contentious video was posted on December 17, showcasing a fabricated conversation between Modi and Adani, implying corruption. The lawsuit highlights significant reputational damage to Adani Enterprises, marking the video as baseless and malicious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

