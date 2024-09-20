Left Menu

Manipur Reinforces Security Amid Militant Threats

Manipur's security advisor, Kuldiep Singh, announced several measures to counter potential militant violence. High-alert districts include Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl. Operations focus on drone and rocket threats, with significant weapons recovered. Central agencies assist in identifying drone usage in attacks.

Updated: 20-09-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 23:02 IST
Manipur's security advisor, Kuldiep Singh, announced on Friday that security forces have ramped up measures in light of reports suggesting militants might target peripheral villages.

Addressing a press conference, Singh revealed that intelligence about militant movements has been circulating for a few days, with potential attacks around September 28. A Strategic Operations Group (SOG) meeting on September 18 tackled issues like drone and rocket attacks. Measures have been communicated to remote areas to prevent militant actions, and intelligence sharing among agencies has been increased.

Singh highlighted that districts such as Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl are on high alert. While traditional combing operations focus on seizing arms, there is added emphasis on materials for rocket and drone manufacturing. Over 468 bunkers have been destroyed, and significant numbers of looted and sophisticated weapons have been recovered. Drones used in recent attacks have been a point of investigation, with central agencies now involved. Around 533 individuals involved in violence have been arrested, with efforts continuing to maintain peace, Singh concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

