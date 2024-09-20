CBI Considers Narco Analysis Test on Former Hospital Principal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is contemplating a narco analysis test on Sandip Ghosh, the arrested former principal of RG Kar hospital, in relation to the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the facility, an officer revealed on Friday.

During its submission in Sealdah court, the central probe agency stated that Ghosh has not been cooperative during their investigations. Ghosh has already undergone a polygraph test. In a narco analysis test, the drug sodium pentothal is administered to induce a hypnotic state, thereby neutralizing the subject's imagination, said the CBI officer.

The CBI also informed the court that a report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has labelled some of Ghosh's statements as 'misleading.' The agency plans to take Ghosh to Gujarat for the narco analysis test, pending court approval. Additionally, the CBI seeks to conduct a polygraph test on former Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal, arrested in connection with the same case. The court extended the CBI custody of both individuals until September 25, with a hearing on the tests set for Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)