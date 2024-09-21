Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Addresses Illegal Immigration Concerns Amid Political Tensions

The Jharkhand High Court has reserved its order in a PIL regarding the presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the state. The plea, filed by Danish Daniel, claims the immigrants are settling in Santhal Parganas districts. A fact-finding committee is proposed, and political motives are alleged behind the PIL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-09-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 00:12 IST
Jharkhand High Court Addresses Illegal Immigration Concerns Amid Political Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has held its decision on a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Jharkhand.

The division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai reviewed the plea submitted by Danish Daniel. Daniel's petition asserts that Bangladeshi immigrants are infiltrating and setting up settlements in the Santhal Parganas districts, disrupting the local tribal communities.

A high-level committee comprising Union and state government members is expected to investigate the matter. Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, defending the state, suggested the PIL is politically motivated, coinciding with the approaching assembly elections. An earlier government affidavit acknowledged the presence of illegal immigrants in Pakur and Sahibganj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024