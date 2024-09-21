Jharkhand High Court Addresses Illegal Immigration Concerns Amid Political Tensions

The Jharkhand High Court has held its decision on a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Jharkhand.

The division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai reviewed the plea submitted by Danish Daniel. Daniel's petition asserts that Bangladeshi immigrants are infiltrating and setting up settlements in the Santhal Parganas districts, disrupting the local tribal communities.

A high-level committee comprising Union and state government members is expected to investigate the matter. Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, defending the state, suggested the PIL is politically motivated, coinciding with the approaching assembly elections. An earlier government affidavit acknowledged the presence of illegal immigrants in Pakur and Sahibganj.

