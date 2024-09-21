Jharkhand High Court Addresses Illegal Immigration Concerns Amid Political Tensions
The Jharkhand High Court has reserved its order in a PIL regarding the presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the state. The plea, filed by Danish Daniel, claims the immigrants are settling in Santhal Parganas districts. A fact-finding committee is proposed, and political motives are alleged behind the PIL.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand High Court has held its decision on a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Jharkhand.
The division bench led by Acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai reviewed the plea submitted by Danish Daniel. Daniel's petition asserts that Bangladeshi immigrants are infiltrating and setting up settlements in the Santhal Parganas districts, disrupting the local tribal communities.
A high-level committee comprising Union and state government members is expected to investigate the matter. Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, defending the state, suggested the PIL is politically motivated, coinciding with the approaching assembly elections. An earlier government affidavit acknowledged the presence of illegal immigrants in Pakur and Sahibganj.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah: J&K Assembly Elections a Step Towards Citizens' Rights
Congress Leaders Strategize for Haryana Assembly Elections Amid Key Developments
Congress and AAP Discuss Alliance for Haryana Assembly Elections
Tariq Hameed Karra on J&K Assembly Elections: A Fight for Statehood and Dignity
BJP Announces Candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections