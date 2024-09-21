Israeli Soldiers Push Bodies From Rooftops in West Bank Raid Amid Rising Tensions

Israeli soldiers were recorded pushing what appeared to be four lifeless bodies from rooftops during a Thursday raid in Qabatiya, a town in the occupied West Bank, according to an Associated Press journalist on the scene and videos obtained by AP.

This latest event adds to a series of suspected violations by Israeli forces since the Israel-Hamas war began, with human rights groups labeling it as excessive force against Palestinians. The Israeli military pledged to review the incident, acknowledging it did not align with their values or expectations for their soldiers.

A White House spokesperson described the footage as "deeply disturbing," noting that Israel has vowed to conduct a thorough investigation. Residents reported that the military later took custody of the four bodies, a point the military did not immediately confirm. One of the deceased was identified as Shadi Zakarneh, a militant leader, by both a relative and Israeli authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)