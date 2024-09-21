Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Government Reorganizes Key Positions Amidst Custodial Death Controversy

Amid growing unrest due to incidents of mob violence and a recent custodial death, the Chhattisgarh government has reshuffled key positions in Kabirdham district. Officials Gopal Verma and Rajesh Agrawal have been appointed as the new collector and SP, respectively. The opposition has called for a statewide bandh to protest the deteriorating law and order situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:03 IST
Chhattisgarh Government Reorganizes Key Positions Amidst Custodial Death Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid growing unrest due to incidents of mob violence and a controversial custodial death, the Chhattisgarh government has taken decisive action by reshuffling key administrative positions in Kabirdham district. Gopal Verma will replace Janmejay Mahobe as the new collector, while Rajesh Agrawal steps in as the new Superintendent of Police (SP), replacing Abhishek Pallava, according to an official announcement on Friday.

In a clear response to the heated situation, the opposition Congress has called for a statewide bandh on Saturday to protest against what it claims is a 'deteriorating' law and order situation. Meanwhile, 23 personnel connected to Rengakhar police station were removed following allegations of mistreating residents of Loharidih village in the wake of mob violence incidents.

The tension escalated following the arrest of 69 individuals for allegedly setting ablaze the house of deputy sarpanch Raghunath Sahu, which led to a tragic death. The situation further deteriorated with the custodial death of one Prashant Sahu, sparking allegations of police brutality. State Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma admitted the police's role in the incident, leading to the suspension of Kabirdham Additional SP Vikas Kumar and ordering a judicial inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024