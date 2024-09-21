Chhattisgarh Government Reorganizes Key Positions Amidst Custodial Death Controversy

Amid growing unrest due to incidents of mob violence and a controversial custodial death, the Chhattisgarh government has taken decisive action by reshuffling key administrative positions in Kabirdham district. Gopal Verma will replace Janmejay Mahobe as the new collector, while Rajesh Agrawal steps in as the new Superintendent of Police (SP), replacing Abhishek Pallava, according to an official announcement on Friday.

In a clear response to the heated situation, the opposition Congress has called for a statewide bandh on Saturday to protest against what it claims is a 'deteriorating' law and order situation. Meanwhile, 23 personnel connected to Rengakhar police station were removed following allegations of mistreating residents of Loharidih village in the wake of mob violence incidents.

The tension escalated following the arrest of 69 individuals for allegedly setting ablaze the house of deputy sarpanch Raghunath Sahu, which led to a tragic death. The situation further deteriorated with the custodial death of one Prashant Sahu, sparking allegations of police brutality. State Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma admitted the police's role in the incident, leading to the suspension of Kabirdham Additional SP Vikas Kumar and ordering a judicial inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)