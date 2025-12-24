Bulldozers of Justice: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance on Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pledged uncompromising action against illegal encroachments on government land, emphasizing improved law and order under his governance. He criticized the previous regime's inefficacies, asserting strong policies have led to economic growth and investor confidence.
- Country:
- India
In an assertive declaration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a zero-tolerance policy on unlawful encroachments, underscoring that even the influential will not escape the government's stern measures. Speaking in the state Assembly, Adityanath pledged uncompromising action, including the use of bulldozers if necessary, to uphold law and order.
Adityanath emphasized the transformation of Uttar Pradesh from a state marred by poor reputation to a secure, law-abiding region under his leadership. He criticized the previous Samajwadi Party government for failing to maintain order, highlighting that robust security and governance policies have now become the backbone for economic prosperity and social safety in the state.
The Chief Minister lauded the state's transition into a revenue-surplus entity, attracting significant investment due to newfound stability. By appointing retired DGP Prashant Kumar to break the education mafia's hold, Adityanath signaled a full-scale commitment to reform across sectors, reinforcing that security and justice are paramount for any government.
