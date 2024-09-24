Left Menu

Minister for Children Highlights Support for Caregivers at National Conference

"My top priority is ensuring Oranga Tamariki is focused on the safety of the children in its care," the Minister stated.

Acknowledging the challenges in recruiting and retaining caregivers, the Minister emphasized the need for changes to make caregiving more appealing and empowering.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

At the Caring Families Aotearoa National Caregiver Conference, Minister for Children expressed gratitude to caregivers for their vital role in providing safe homes for New Zealand's children and young people. Acknowledging the challenges in recruiting and retaining caregivers, the Minister emphasized the need for changes to make caregiving more appealing and empowering.

"My top priority is ensuring Oranga Tamariki is focused on the safety of the children in its care," the Minister stated. To enhance transparency and support for caregivers, Oranga Tamariki will now report quarterly on key performance indicators, including caregiver satisfaction through a continuous survey.

The Minister also announced plans to repeal Section 7AA, aiming to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of children in care, leading to improved decision-making and a more stable environment for both caregivers and children. This approach is intended to reduce disruptions and enhance the overall caregiving experience.

 

