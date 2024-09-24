Left Menu

Three Arrested in Bandra Road Rage Incident

Three individuals were taken into custody for vandalizing eight autorickshaws following a road rage incident in Bandra, Mumbai. Police are searching for two more suspects involved in the altercation. The incident began with a heated argument and escalated to physical violence, resulting in property damage.

Updated: 24-09-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 12:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing eight autorickshaws following a road rage incident in Bandra, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities are actively searching for two additional suspects linked to the confrontation that took place Monday evening in the Kherwadi locality.

The altercation began when two men were involved in a minor traffic accident and escalated when one of them summoned reinforcements. Upon arrival, the group used iron rods to damage nearby parked autorickshaws. An alert autorickshaw driver immediately notified the police.

According to the first information report, the men, armed with iron rods, not only caused damage but also shouted slogans and verbally abused local residents. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 8 Dixit Gedam confirmed that three suspects have been taken into custody.

The accused have been charged under sections 191 (1) (rioting), 324 (mischief), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

