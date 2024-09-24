Left Menu

Odisha Government Mandates Sexual Harassment Panels in Higher Education Institutes

The Odisha government has directed all higher education institutes to set up internal complaint committees to address sexual harassment complaints, following an incident at Utkal University. The institutions must comply with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, and submit compliance reports by September 30, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has mandated that all higher education institutes establish internal complaint panels to address sexual harassment complaints, aiming to foster a safe environment for employees and students.

The Higher Education Department issued directives to the registrars of public and private universities, as well as college principals and teacher education institutes, following a recent sexual harassment incident at Utkal University.

The panels must be constituted in accordance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. These committees are required to submit compliance reports by September 30, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

