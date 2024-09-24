Left Menu

Parliament Bill Passes First Reading, Sets Stage for Modernizing Legislative Framework

"Today, Parliament has taken an important step towards modernizing the legislative framework that supports its operations," Bishop said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:50 IST
Parliament Bill Passes First Reading, Sets Stage for Modernizing Legislative Framework
The committee has been granted six months to review the Bill, and the Government aims to pass it into law by 2025. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Bipartisan support paves the way for consolidating key parliamentary Acts and enhancing governance.

The Parliament Bill has successfully passed its first reading in the House this afternoon, marking a significant step in modernizing New Zealand’s parliamentary legislation, House Leader Chris Bishop announced.

"Today, Parliament has taken an important step towards modernizing the legislative framework that supports its operations," Bishop said.

The proposed Parliament Bill seeks to consolidate and update four critical Acts that form the statutory framework of Parliament: the Clerk of the House of Representatives Act 1988, the Parliamentary Service Act 2000, the Members of Parliament (Remuneration and Services) Act 2013, and the Parliamentary Privilege Act 2014.

Key changes in the Bill include:

Clarifying the functions of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, particularly in cases where the Deputy carries out the Speaker’s duties.

Modernizing the statutory responsibilities of the Clerk of the House of Representatives to better reflect current parliamentary needs.

Granting Parliamentary Security Officers statutory powers similar to those held by court security officers, to ensure safety within Parliament grounds.

Transferring to the Electoral Commission the authority to determine whether a petition has enough signatures to trigger a referendum, streamlining the process.

Chris Bishop expressed satisfaction with the unanimous support for the Bill across all parties, highlighting the importance of bipartisan collaboration when addressing parliamentary operations. "When dealing with matters regarding how Parliament is run, we want to ensure a bipartisan, constructive approach. I thank Members for their contributions to this Bill and to the first reading debate today."

In a move to ensure thorough consideration, a special select committee will be established to review the Bill, including representatives from every parliamentary party. The Government intends to nominate former Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe, to chair the committee.

The committee has been granted six months to review the Bill, and the Government aims to pass it into law by 2025.

The Parliament Bill is viewed as a crucial measure in strengthening the legislative infrastructure and enhancing the transparency and efficiency of Parliament’s operations. The modernized framework will align parliamentary functions with contemporary governance standards, ensuring a more streamlined and secure operation for the future. 

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024