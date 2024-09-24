ILO Head Applauds UN Summit of Future’s Emphasis on Social Justice and Decent Work

Summit concludes with a Pact for the Future and renewed multilateral commitment to addressing global challenges.

The Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo, has welcomed the outcomes of the United Nations Summit of the Future, which highlighted the critical role of social justice and decent work in addressing global challenges and shaping a sustainable future.

The Summit, held under the theme Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow, culminated in the adoption of a Pact for the Future, comprising 56 actions to tackle urgent global issues and enhance multilateralism.

Houngbo praised the Summit’s focus on social justice, calling it essential for a modernized global governance framework. “Social justice through decent work must be the cornerstone of a modernized multilateral system,” he said. “The Summit's outcomes provide a robust foundation for a fair and inclusive global governance structure that aligns economic, social, and environmental objectives.”

The Pact for the Future commits to accelerating progress on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), bolstering climate action, reforming the UN Security Council, advancing disarmament, promoting responsible technology use, empowering youth, and restructuring the global financial system.

Leaders at the Summit also endorsed a landmark Declaration on Future Generations, prioritizing sustainable development, peace, and equity for the well-being of future generations. Additionally, they launched a Global Digital Compact focused on fostering a fair and secure digital future.

Houngbo underscored the significance of the Compact: “The Global Digital Compact presents a unique opportunity to harness science and technology as drivers of social justice and decent work. Workers' and employers' organizations will play a crucial role in shaping sound global governance for digital technologies.”

The ILO reiterated its commitment to multilateral cooperation, with a focus on aligning efforts to address global labour issues. The Global Coalition for Social Justice, led by the ILO, exemplifies this commitment, with nearly 300 partners from various sectors working together to advance social justice and the SDGs.

The Summit's outcomes are seen as a vital step towards a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable global future.