Ethiopia Warns Against Arms Transfers to Somalia Amid Rising Tensions

Ethiopia's foreign minister has voiced grave concerns regarding ammunition supplied to Somalia, apprehensive that it might end up with terrorists. This warning comes on the heels of an Egyptian warship unloading heavy weaponry in Mogadishu. The tension arises amidst Ethiopia's discontent over Somalia's port construction plans in Somaliland.

Egypt and Somalia have deepened their alliance this year, primarily driven by mutual mistrust of Ethiopia. Cairo's recent actions include sending two arms shipments to Mogadishu within a month after signing a joint security pact in August.

Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Astke Selassie remarked that external ammunition supplies could destabilize the region further, potentially equipping terrorists. The long-standing discord between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Nile River dam has intensified the situation, with Egypt also condemning Ethiopia's Somaliland port dealings.

