Ethiopia Warns Against Arms Transfers to Somalia Amid Rising Tensions
Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Taye Astke Selassie expressed concerns about ammunition supplied to Somalia potentially falling into terrorist hands. This follows Egypt's delivery of heavy weaponry to Mogadishu and the strained relations between Ethiopia and Somalia over a port construction plan in Somaliland, further complicated by Egypt's involvement.
Egypt and Somalia have deepened their alliance this year, primarily driven by mutual mistrust of Ethiopia. Cairo's recent actions include sending two arms shipments to Mogadishu within a month after signing a joint security pact in August.
Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Astke Selassie remarked that external ammunition supplies could destabilize the region further, potentially equipping terrorists. The long-standing discord between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Nile River dam has intensified the situation, with Egypt also condemning Ethiopia's Somaliland port dealings.
