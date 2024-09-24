Left Menu

Ethiopia Warns Against Arms Transfers to Somalia Amid Rising Tensions

Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Taye Astke Selassie expressed concerns about ammunition supplied to Somalia potentially falling into terrorist hands. This follows Egypt's delivery of heavy weaponry to Mogadishu and the strained relations between Ethiopia and Somalia over a port construction plan in Somaliland, further complicated by Egypt's involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:46 IST
Ethiopia's foreign minister has voiced grave concerns regarding ammunition supplied to Somalia, apprehensive that it might end up with terrorists. This warning comes on the heels of an Egyptian warship unloading heavy weaponry in Mogadishu. The tension arises amidst Ethiopia's discontent over Somalia's port construction plans in Somaliland.

Egypt and Somalia have deepened their alliance this year, primarily driven by mutual mistrust of Ethiopia. Cairo's recent actions include sending two arms shipments to Mogadishu within a month after signing a joint security pact in August.

Ethiopia's Foreign Affairs Minister Taye Astke Selassie remarked that external ammunition supplies could destabilize the region further, potentially equipping terrorists. The long-standing discord between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Nile River dam has intensified the situation, with Egypt also condemning Ethiopia's Somaliland port dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

