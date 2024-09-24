Left Menu

Iranian Hackers Send Provocative Texts: Sweden Blames Tehran for Cyber Attack

Swedish authorities revealed that Iran hacked into a messaging service last year, sending thousands of texts urging Swedes to retaliate against Koran burners. The campaign aimed to depict Sweden as Islamophobic and create societal division. Despite identifying the hackers, Sweden won't prosecute them due to their foreign ties.

Updated: 24-09-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish authorities have disclosed that Iran infiltrated a text messaging service last year, distributing thousands of provocative messages that urged Swedes to seek retribution against individuals who burned the Koran. These incidents in 2023 spurred widespread anger within the Muslim world and heightened concerns of jihadist attacks.

According to a statement by the Swedish Security Service, the cyber group, acting under the directive of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, launched an influence campaign designed to portray Sweden as an Islamophobic nation and sow discord within its society. In response to the Koran burnings, Sweden elevated its terrorism alert level last year.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority, in its own declaration, confirmed that the breach was perpetrated by the Iranian state via the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Despite identifying the individual hackers, the agency will not press charges, citing the infeasibility of prosecuting or extraditing the perpetrators, who operated on behalf of a foreign power. Both Iran's embassy in Stockholm and the Iranian foreign ministry have yet to provide any comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

