Woman's Suicide Attempt at UP Collectorate Highlights Domestic Dispute

A 28-year-old woman tried to commit suicide at the Shamli district collectorate in Uttar Pradesh by ingesting poison to demand action against her live-in partner, who allegedly refused to marry her, according to officials on Tuesday.

On Monday, Komal, the woman in question, visited the collector's office and lodged a complaint against Sameer, her live-in partner of six years who had promised marriage but later changed his mind, Additional District Magistrate Santosh Kumar Singh revealed.

After submitting her complaint, Komal consumed poison on the premises. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors reported her condition as stable.

A note was recovered from Komal, blaming Sameer and his family for her drastic action. Komal is from Haryana, while Sameer is from Jhinjhana town in Shamli district.

Circle Officer Amardeep Maurya stated that the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

