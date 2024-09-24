Sri Lanka to Reopen Probe Into 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks

Sri Lanka's newly elected president, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, has pledged to reopen the investigation into the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks. The announcement came on Tuesday during a meeting with the head of the Catholic Church, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

Dissanayake, who assumed office on Sunday following his election victory, assured Cardinal Ranjith that the true culprits behind the attacks would be exposed. The cardinal has been vocal in his criticism of past investigations, labeling them as politically charged cover-ups.

The 2019 attacks targeted luxury hotels and Christian churches, claiming nearly 300 lives, including foreign nationals. Ranjith has held former presidents Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickremesinghe accountable, accusing them of politicizing the investigation. A high-level probe committee previously found former president Maithripala Sirisena and defense officials guilty of negligence, ordering compensation to the victims' families.

