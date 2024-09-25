Man Indicted for Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump on Florida Golf Course

A man who authorities say staked out Donald Trump for 12 hours on his golf course in Florida and wrote of his desire to kill him was indicted Tuesday on an attempted assassination charge.

Ryan Wesley Routh had initially faced two federal firearms offenses, but upgraded charges reflect the Justice Department's conclusion of a premeditated plot to kill the former president. Routh allegedly aimed a rifle at Trump through shrubbery at West Palm Beach golf course, leaving a note that outlined his intentions, according to prosecutors.

The case has been assigned to Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon, under scrutiny for her handling of a case against Trump involving classified documents. She dismissed that case, which is being appealed.'

