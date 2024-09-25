Left Menu

Man Indicted for Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump on Florida Golf Course

Ryan Wesley Routh has been indicted for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump on a Florida golf course. The indictment comes after Routh allegedly staked out Trump for 12 hours and left behind a note declaring his intent. The case has been assigned to Judge Aileen Cannon, who previously dismissed a criminal case against Trump.

Updated: 25-09-2024 08:01 IST
A man who authorities say staked out Donald Trump for 12 hours on his golf course in Florida and wrote of his desire to kill him was indicted Tuesday on an attempted assassination charge.

Ryan Wesley Routh had initially faced two federal firearms offenses, but upgraded charges reflect the Justice Department's conclusion of a premeditated plot to kill the former president. Routh allegedly aimed a rifle at Trump through shrubbery at West Palm Beach golf course, leaving a note that outlined his intentions, according to prosecutors.

The case has been assigned to Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon, under scrutiny for her handling of a case against Trump involving classified documents. She dismissed that case, which is being appealed.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

