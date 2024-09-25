Odisha Government Ensures Security for Army Officer and Fiancée Post Alleged Custodial Assault

The Odisha government has taken measures to ensure the safety of an army officer and his fiancée, who were reportedly victims of sexual assault while in custody at Bharatpur Police Station. Personal security officers have been assigned to them following a state government decision, according to a senior officer from the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionrate.

The personal security officers will accompany the couple during their travels within the city. The state's action came after the army officer, his fiancée, her father, and several ex-army personnel met with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the state secretariat.

During the meeting, the fiancée expressed concerns about potential threats due to the case. Following the engagement with the chief minister, she indicated relief and optimism for justice through the judicial inquiry ordered by the government. The incident reportedly occurred on September 15 as the couple visited Bharatpur Police Station to file a complaint regarding road rage and alleged harassment by local youths. In response, the state government suspended five police personnel and initiated a judicial probe.

