Tripura Chief Minister Honors 'Veer Bal Diwas' Celebrating Courage of Sahibzadas

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Gurudwara Sahib, Chandmari, commemorating the sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons. The event celebrated the courage and faith of the young 'Sahibzadas', reinforcing unity among diverse communities. It highlighted historical sacrifices as a source of inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:08 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/CMO Tripura). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha marked the observance of Veer Bal Diwas by visiting the Gurudwara Sahib in Chandmari on Friday. The event paid tribute to the bravery and martyrdom of the Sahibzadas, the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, remembered annually on December 26 for their ultimate sacrifice for faith.

The Chief Minister offered prayers and floral tributes during the diwan, emphasizing the values of courage and sacrifice symbolized by the Sahibzadas. His participation underlined Tripura's commitment to honoring India's cultural and religious diversity. The event, featuring kirtan and langar, highlighted the Sikh principles of service and unity.

This observance also allowed community and political leaders to reinforce the importance of historical sacrifices as a source of inspiration. The ceremony was mirrored by events in Uttarakhand, where Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in similar commemorations, honoring the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh and his sons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

