Supreme Court Closes Proceedings on Karnataka Judge's Alleged Remarks

The Supreme Court on Wednesday concluded suo motu proceedings concerning alleged objectionable remarks by Karnataka High Court judge Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda.

A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, noted the judge's public apology for his controversial comments on September 21 and emphasized that no part of India should be referred to as Pakistan, an observation made by the CJI.

Comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Hrishikesh Roy, the bench stressed the need for courts to avoid making potentially biased remarks during judicial proceedings, particularly those that could be seen as misogynistic or prejudiced against any community.

