Life Imprisonment for Two in Gruesome Murder of Chit Fund Operator Shrimati Shetty

A court in Mangaluru has sentenced two individuals to life imprisonment for their roles in the gruesome 2019 murder of chit fund operator Shrimati Shetty. The First Additional District and Sessions Court delivered the verdict on Tuesday, handing down life sentences to Jonas Samson (35) and Victoria Mathias (47).

The third accused, Raju (34), received six and a half months of simple imprisonment for aiding in the concealment of stolen property. The judge based the sentences on various charges established under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Jonas and Victoria were convicted under IPC Section 302 (murder) and Section 34 (common intent), resulting in life imprisonment and fines of Rs. 25,000 each. Failure to pay the fine would mean an additional year of simple imprisonment.

Furthermore, under IPC Section 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence) and Section 34, they were sentenced to seven years of simple imprisonment and fined Rs. 5,000 each, with an extra three months of imprisonment in case of non-payment. Additionally, for extortion under IPC Section 392 and 34, they received a five-year term and another fine of Rs. 5,000, leading to six months of additional imprisonment if unpaid. The court also directed compensation of Rs. 75,000 to be paid to Shrimati Shetty's mother through the legal services authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)