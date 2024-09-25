Left Menu

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait Sworn In as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The oath was administered by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel. Present at the ceremony were Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and various other dignitaries. Kait has an extensive legal career, having served in multiple high courts.

Bhopal | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:55 IST
Justice Suresh Kumar Kait officially took the oath as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday.

The oath of office was administered by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel during a formal ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.

Dignitaries, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet colleagues, were in attendance.

Born on May 24, 1963, in Kakaut village, Kaithal district, Haryana, Kait earned his law degree from Delhi University's Campus Law Center and was enrolled as an advocate in 1989.

His judicial career commenced with his elevation as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court on September 5, 2008, and subsequently as a permanent judge on April 12, 2013.

Justice Kait also served in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Court in Hyderabad from April 2016 before returning to the Delhi High Court in October 2018.

He was appointed Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on September 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

