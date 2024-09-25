Hezbollah Strikes Deep into Israel: Tensions Escalate

In a significant escalation, Hezbollah launched a missile targeting Tel Aviv early Wednesday. The Israeli military intercepted the surface-to-surface missile, preventing any casualties or damage, while air raid sirens blared across central Israel.

Israeli forces retaliated with airstrikes on the Lebanese launch site and other Hezbollah targets, intensifying the already volatile situation. The confrontation follows Israeli strikes on Lebanon that killed hundreds and displaced thousands of people, further straining the region.

The conflict has led to an emergency UN Security Council meeting and has driven families to seek refuge in Beirut and other cities. Despite the rising tension, Israel has vowed to continue its operations until security is restored.

(With inputs from agencies.)