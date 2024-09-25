Hezbollah Strikes Deep into Israel: Tensions Escalate
Hezbollah launched a missile targeting Tel Aviv, marking a significant escalation in its conflict with Israel. Israel intercepted the missile and retaliated with airstrikes on Lebanese targets. The clashes have resulted in hundreds of casualties on both sides, with the UN scheduling an emergency meeting to address the crisis.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a significant escalation, Hezbollah launched a missile targeting Tel Aviv early Wednesday. The Israeli military intercepted the surface-to-surface missile, preventing any casualties or damage, while air raid sirens blared across central Israel.
Israeli forces retaliated with airstrikes on the Lebanese launch site and other Hezbollah targets, intensifying the already volatile situation. The confrontation follows Israeli strikes on Lebanon that killed hundreds and displaced thousands of people, further straining the region.
The conflict has led to an emergency UN Security Council meeting and has driven families to seek refuge in Beirut and other cities. Despite the rising tension, Israel has vowed to continue its operations until security is restored.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- Israel
- missile
- Tensions
- Tel Aviv
- airstrikes
- UN
- casualties
- Lebanon
- refugees
ALSO READ
Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Gaza Tent Camp, 65 Casualties Reported
The White Stripes Sue Donald Trump for Unauthorized Use of 'Seven Nation Army'
Huawei Unveils Three-Way Foldable Phone to Challenge Apple in China
Katsunobu Kato Advocates for Economic Revitalization in Leadership Bid
Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Emergency Surgery Amid Ongoing Health Issues and Legal Troubles