Left Menu

Danger Unexploded: BSF Thwarts First-ever IED Plot on Punjab Border

A BSF jawan sustained serious injuries from an IED blast at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. This unprecedented incident highlighted a new threat as two IEDs were deployed near Gurdaspur. Despite the danger, BSF swiftly secured the area, preventing harm to personnel and civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 19:20 IST
Danger Unexploded: BSF Thwarts First-ever IED Plot on Punjab Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a first-of-its-kind incident along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, a BSF jawan was seriously injured by an IED blast. Occurring near Dorangla village in Gurdaspur district, the explosives were discovered during a routine patrol.

The patrol team identified the dangerous devices well within Indian territory, believed to have been set several days ago. One of the improvised explosive devices detonated, causing major injuries to the jawan, while another was expertly defused by a bomb disposal unit.

BSF's quick response ensured the safety of troops and nearby farmers, preventing further casualties. This new threat has prompted the force to reevaluate its security strategies along the 532-kilometer border in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025