Danger Unexploded: BSF Thwarts First-ever IED Plot on Punjab Border
A BSF jawan sustained serious injuries from an IED blast at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. This unprecedented incident highlighted a new threat as two IEDs were deployed near Gurdaspur. Despite the danger, BSF swiftly secured the area, preventing harm to personnel and civilians.
In a first-of-its-kind incident along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, a BSF jawan was seriously injured by an IED blast. Occurring near Dorangla village in Gurdaspur district, the explosives were discovered during a routine patrol.
The patrol team identified the dangerous devices well within Indian territory, believed to have been set several days ago. One of the improvised explosive devices detonated, causing major injuries to the jawan, while another was expertly defused by a bomb disposal unit.
BSF's quick response ensured the safety of troops and nearby farmers, preventing further casualties. This new threat has prompted the force to reevaluate its security strategies along the 532-kilometer border in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
