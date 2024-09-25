Maharashtra Government Pushes for Legal Standing on Maratha Reservation
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need for Maratha reservation to withstand legal scrutiny and outlined various initiatives for the community's upliftment. Key programs include police recruitment opportunities and SARTHI initiatives. Highlighting economic developments, Fadnavis announced the renaming of the Economic Development Corporation.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday stressed the importance of ensuring any reservation policies stand up to legal scrutiny, as he detailed the state's efforts for the Maratha community.
Fadnavis emphasized the ongoing attempts to secure reservation for the Maratha community within the framework of the law and highlighted key measures, including police recruitment drives and the SARTHI initiative, which has successfully produced numerous civil servants from the community.
Addressing Mathadi (head-loader) workers in Navi Mumbai, Fadnavis also mentioned the provision of a Rs 7,000 subsistence allowance for Maratha students who miss out on hostel admissions and free education for girls, pledging continued support for both Mathadi workers and the Maratha community. Additionally, he announced the renaming of the Economic Development Corporation in honor of Krantisurya Annasaheb Patil, noting the corporation's role in creating 1 lakh entrepreneurs and disbursing Rs 8,400 crore in loans.
