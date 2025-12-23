Left Menu

KSH International's Stock Dips on Market Debut

Shares of KSH International Ltd opened lower by nearly 4% on its market debut, trading below the issue price of Rs 384. The company's stock traded at Rs 370 initially and subsequently fell further on both BSE and NSE. KSH International specializes in manufacturing magnet winding wires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 11:06 IST
KSH International Ltd faced a challenging market debut on Tuesday, with its shares opening nearly 4% below the issue price of Rs 384. The company's stock initiated trading at Rs 370 on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), indicating a 3.64% decline.

As trading progressed, shares descendent further, with BSE listing the stock at Rs 355 and the NSE at Rs 354, resulting in declines of 7.55% and 7.81%, respectively. This performance placed KSH International's market valuation at Rs 2,437.85 crore.

KSH International, a leader in magnet winding wire manufacturing since 1981, offers diverse product lines under its KSH brand, catering to major clients like Bharat Bijlee and Siemens Energy India. Despite market turbulence, the company holds promise in its established sector.

