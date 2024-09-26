Pemmy Majodina Endorses Just Water Partnerships at UN General Assembly

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has expressed her support for the Just Water Partnerships (JWPs) initiative, which promotes investment in water resilience and sustainability, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Speaking at a panel discussion during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Minister emphasized the importance of partnerships to provide access to clean water and sustainable sanitation services.

"As the government of South Africa, we back the growing group of partners committed to developing Just Water Partnerships. These partnerships can safeguard existing water resources and ensure equitable access to water and sanitation services, leaving no one behind," Majodina said on Wednesday.

The JWPs concept stems from a report by the Global Commission for the Economics of Water (GCEW), which highlights the failure of traditional economic approaches in the water sector. The report calls for a fresh approach to water governance and economics to create a more sustainable and just future. JWPs act as platforms connecting financial and governance actors such as development banks, public institutions, and private finance to support water investments and catalyze more extensive private-sector funding.

Majodina also noted that JWPs align with South Africa's Department of Water and Sanitation’s efforts to establish public-private partnerships to ensure universal access to clean water, adequate sanitation, and good hygiene. This commitment is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 6.1 and 6.2, which aim for universal access to safe drinking water and sanitation.

The Minister further emphasized the need for these platforms to prioritize marginalized groups, especially women and girls, ensuring efficient and transparent use of investments to achieve sustainable outcomes globally.