Thane Police Crack Builder's Son Kidnapping with Arrest of Suspended Firemen

Thane police announced on Wednesday that they have successfully solved the kidnapping case of a builder's son following the arrest of ten people, including two suspended Mumbai fire brigade employees.

The primary suspects in the case, firemen Devidas Waghmare and Dattatreya Pawar, were suspended two months ago for their involvement in a recruitment scam and allegedly orchestrated the kidnapping to pay off significant debts.

The 20-year-old victim was taken from his car in Thane district on Tuesday, with the kidnappers initially demanding a ransom of Rs 40 crore. The sum was later reduced to Rs 2 crore, and the kidnappers instructed the victim's father to send the money through an Ola cab.

Authorities tracked the cab and released the victim near Pise dam after sensing police presence. Police seized various items, including a car, weapons, masks, and mobile phones valued at Rs 12,62,350, and pursued leads through SIM card dealers, ultimately leading to the arrests.

Further investigations revealed that Waghmare and Pawar had collected Rs 2.75 crore from job seekers in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation fire department, leading to their suspension and alleged kidnapping plot while out on bail for the earlier scam.

