Left Menu

Thane Police Crack Builder's Son Kidnapping with Arrest of Suspended Firemen

Thane police arrested ten individuals, including two suspended Mumbai fire brigade employees, for the kidnapping of a builder's son. The firemen, previously suspended for a recruitment scam, planned the abduction to repay debts. The 20-year-old victim was freed after a ransom negotiation and multiple police actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:17 IST
Thane Police Crack Builder's Son Kidnapping with Arrest of Suspended Firemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thane police announced on Wednesday that they have successfully solved the kidnapping case of a builder's son following the arrest of ten people, including two suspended Mumbai fire brigade employees.

The primary suspects in the case, firemen Devidas Waghmare and Dattatreya Pawar, were suspended two months ago for their involvement in a recruitment scam and allegedly orchestrated the kidnapping to pay off significant debts.

The 20-year-old victim was taken from his car in Thane district on Tuesday, with the kidnappers initially demanding a ransom of Rs 40 crore. The sum was later reduced to Rs 2 crore, and the kidnappers instructed the victim's father to send the money through an Ola cab.

Authorities tracked the cab and released the victim near Pise dam after sensing police presence. Police seized various items, including a car, weapons, masks, and mobile phones valued at Rs 12,62,350, and pursued leads through SIM card dealers, ultimately leading to the arrests.

Further investigations revealed that Waghmare and Pawar had collected Rs 2.75 crore from job seekers in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation fire department, leading to their suspension and alleged kidnapping plot while out on bail for the earlier scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024