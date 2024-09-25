Left Menu

Odisha POCSO Court Sentences Man to 3 Years RI for Molesting Minor

A POCSO court in Balasore district, Odisha, has sentenced Ajay Nath to three years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a 12-year-old girl. The case, heard by Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar, saw the examination of eight witnesses and 11 documents. The incident was reported on June 28, 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 25-09-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:03 IST
  • India

A POCSO court in Odisha's Balasore district has sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a 12-year-old girl. The judgment was delivered on Wednesday.

Special Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar convicted Ajay Nath, aged 33, after examining eight witnesses and 11 documents. According to Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda, Ajay Nath committed the crime inside a shop in June last year.

Following the incident, the victim's parents lodged an FIR with the local police on June 28, 2023. The police subsequently arrested the accused and filed a chargesheet after an investigation. The case proceeded under the provisions of the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

