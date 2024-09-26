Left Menu

White House Denies Iran's Interest in Middle East War

White House national security spokesman John Kirby stated there is no indication Iran seeks an all-out war in the Middle East. He emphasized the U.S. has substantial deterrence and defense capabilities in the region, recently strengthened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2024 01:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 01:05 IST
White House Denies Iran's Interest in Middle East War
White House national security spokesman John Kirby has dismissed concerns that Iran is seeking an all-out war in the Middle East, declaring there is no such indication at this time. Kirby made these remarks during an interview on Fox News on Wednesday.

He further assured that the U.S. possesses significant deterrence and defense capabilities within the region, vital for maintaining security. In light of recent developments, these capabilities have been further enhanced to meet any potential threats.

The situation continues to be closely monitored as both regional and global entities stay alert to any changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

