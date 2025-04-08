Bollywood Brawl Redux: Court Issues Fresh Warrant for Malaika Arora
A Mumbai court has re-issued a bailable warrant against actress Malaika Arora after she failed to appear as a witness in a case involving an alleged assault by Saif Ali Khan on an NRI businessman in 2012. The court first issued the warrant on February 15, which was re-issued as Arora did not appear.
- Country:
- India
A Mumbai court has once again issued a bailable warrant for actress Malaika Arora, after she missed an appearance as a witness in an ongoing case. The case relates to an alleged altercation involving actor Saif Ali Khan and an NRI businessman at a five-star hotel in 2012.
Initially issued on February 15, the warrant was re-issued when Arora did not comply. Chief Judicial Magistrate K S Zanwar is leading the witness testimony process, and the court is set to hear the matter next on April 29.
Saif Ali Khan and others were accused and briefly arrested following a complaint by the businessman, Iqbal Mir Sharma. According to reports, the disagreement escalated when Khan allegedly assaulted Sharma, resulting in a fractured nose, but the actor claims provocation was at play.
(With inputs from agencies.)
