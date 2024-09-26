Left Menu

Russia Captures Two Villages Amid Intensified Vuhledar Assault

Russia reported capturing two more villages and intensifying attacks on the Ukrainian stronghold Vuhledar. Despite the claim, Ukrainian forces reported stopping multiple assaults, maintaining control in the area. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to clash, and analysts suggest the capture might not significantly change Moscow's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 04:42 IST
Russia announced on Wednesday that it had captured two more villages in Ukraine and intensified attacks on the strategic town of Vuhledar.

According to Russia's Defence Ministry, forces secured Hostre and Hryhorivka villages, although Reuters could not confirm this independently. State news agency RIA reported that Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed leader of Donetsk region, said fighting is ongoing inside Vuhledar, which had a pre-war population of 14,000.

The Ukrainian armed forces' General Staff reported eight armed clashes in the Vuhledar area during their late evening update. They claimed to have stopped seven enemy assaults near Vuhledar and Vodiane, with one battle still ongoing. The Ukrainian forces maintain control over the situation despite the ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

