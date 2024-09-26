Russia Captures Two Villages Amid Intensified Vuhledar Assault

Russia announced on Wednesday that it had captured two more villages in Ukraine and intensified attacks on the strategic town of Vuhledar.

According to Russia's Defence Ministry, forces secured Hostre and Hryhorivka villages, although Reuters could not confirm this independently. State news agency RIA reported that Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed leader of Donetsk region, said fighting is ongoing inside Vuhledar, which had a pre-war population of 14,000.

The Ukrainian armed forces' General Staff reported eight armed clashes in the Vuhledar area during their late evening update. They claimed to have stopped seven enemy assaults near Vuhledar and Vodiane, with one battle still ongoing. The Ukrainian forces maintain control over the situation despite the ongoing conflicts.

