Manipur Government Retracts Statement on Kuki Militant Threat

The Manipur government has retracted an earlier claim that 900 Kuki militants were planning attacks on peripheral villages of Imphal valley. Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and DGP Rajiv Singh clarified there's no current evidence to support such claims. The public has been assured of their safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-09-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 10:15 IST
Days after alleging that 900 Kuki militants were preparing to attack peripheral villages around Imphal valley by September 28, the Manipur government has retracted the statement. Officials now assert that the threat is 'minimal and unsubstantiated.'

Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and DGP Rajiv Singh issued a joint statement on Wednesday, clarifying that the initial input regarding militant infiltration was verified but remains uncorroborated. They reassured that security forces are on high alert, urging the public not to believe in rumors or unverified news.

Concerns had been raised by MLA Th Lokeshwar, who demanded clarity on the original claims, which he said caused panic among villagers. However, officials now confirm there is no basis for the earlier warning and actions are being taken to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

