Justice Nidhin Madhukar Jamdar Appointed as Kerala High Court Chief Justice

Justice Nidhin Madhukar Jamdar was officially sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to Chief Justice Jamdar, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in attendance. Justice Jamdar was appointed on September 21, succeeding Acting Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque after the retirement of Justice A J Desai in July.

Justice Jamdar has an extensive background in administrative and constitutional law, representing public bodies and contributing significantly to the digitisation of the Bombay High Court. He has also chaired legal services authorities and engaged in international legal seminars, highlighting his commitment to judicial advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)