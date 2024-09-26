Justice Nidhin Madhukar Jamdar Appointed as Kerala High Court Chief Justice
Justice Nidhin Madhukar Jamdar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court at the Raj Bhavan, administered by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He replaced Acting Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and specializes in administrative and constitutional law.
- Country:
- India
Justice Nidhin Madhukar Jamdar was officially sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court on Thursday at the Raj Bhavan.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to Chief Justice Jamdar, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in attendance. Justice Jamdar was appointed on September 21, succeeding Acting Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque after the retirement of Justice A J Desai in July.
Justice Jamdar has an extensive background in administrative and constitutional law, representing public bodies and contributing significantly to the digitisation of the Bombay High Court. He has also chaired legal services authorities and engaged in international legal seminars, highlighting his commitment to judicial advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WCC members meet Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan amid controversies over Justice Hema Committee Report
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoles CPI(M) gen secy Sitaram Yechury's demise. Calls him unparalleled leader of Communist movement.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Mourns CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi