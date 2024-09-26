Kenya Boosts Security Aid to Haiti with 2,500 Police Officers

NAIROBI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Kenya will increase its security assistance to Haiti by deploying additional police officers to combat armed gangs. President William Ruto, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, confirmed that Kenya is committed to a 2,500-strong multinational force, with 382 officers already stationed in Haiti.

"I must emphasise that Kenya will deploy the additional contingent toward attaining the target of all the 2,500 police officers by January next year," President Ruto declared. This substantial contribution reinforces Kenya's earlier pledge to lead the multinational force with 1,000 police officers.

Ruto recently visited the 382 specially trained officers already in Haiti to offer his support and assess their progress. Kenya's participation underscores its dedication to international peacekeeping efforts and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)