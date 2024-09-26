Kenya Boosts Security Aid to Haiti with 2,500 Police Officers
Kenya plans to deploy more police officers to Haiti to help combat armed gangs. The initiative is part of a 2,500-strong multinational force, with Kenya already contributing 382 officers. President William Ruto announced the move at the UN General Assembly, aiming for full deployment by January.
NAIROBI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Kenya will increase its security assistance to Haiti by deploying additional police officers to combat armed gangs. President William Ruto, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, confirmed that Kenya is committed to a 2,500-strong multinational force, with 382 officers already stationed in Haiti.
"I must emphasise that Kenya will deploy the additional contingent toward attaining the target of all the 2,500 police officers by January next year," President Ruto declared. This substantial contribution reinforces Kenya's earlier pledge to lead the multinational force with 1,000 police officers.
Ruto recently visited the 382 specially trained officers already in Haiti to offer his support and assess their progress. Kenya's participation underscores its dedication to international peacekeeping efforts and regional stability.
